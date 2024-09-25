MP directs officials to expedite houses for Lankan refugees

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram MP D Ravikumar on Tuesday visited the free homes built by the Tamil Nadu government for Sri Lankan refugees living in Keezhputhupattu village in Villupuram.

Under the free housing scheme for Sri Lankan Tamils, about 7,469 houses were proposed to be built for them by the District Rural Development Agency at a cost of Rs 342 crore in 2022. The first phase was inaugurated in Vellore in 2023 while the second phase is expected to be inaugurated in 2025, according to official sources.

Ravikumar reviewed the construction of a total of 440 houses, built under the scheme, with most of the work nearing completion. The installation of sewage canals is currently underway.

After the visit, he said, "An official at the site informed me that the remaining work is expected to be completed by October 15. But I've urged the officials to finish the project at the earliest. Additionally, under the development plan for the parliamentary constituency, a ration shop is being built at the site as well."

"The state government's initiative to provide permanent housing for Eelam Tamils marks a significant step towards their rehabilitation and integration into society. The timely completion of the project is expected to provide a safe and secure environment for these families, ensuring improved living standards. The local administration is closely monitoring the work to ensure deadlines are met," he added.

Ravikumar further demanded the chief minister create job opportunities for graduates in the refugee camps.