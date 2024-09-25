Need committee to ensure stipend for medicos in Puducherry: MLA

PUDUCHERRY: Independent MLA and former minister P Angalan has urged the Puducherry government to establish a monitoring committee to ensure that medical colleges across the Union Territory are adhering to the mandated stipend payments for medical interns and postgraduate medical students. The MLA submitted a memorandum in this regard to Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan at the Raj Nivas on Tuesday.

In the memorandum, Angalan highlighted that the central government, following directives from the National Medical Commission and the Postgraduate Medical Council, has stipulated a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 for undergraduate medical interns and Rs 43,000 for postgraduate students.

In response to these directives, the Puducherry government issued a government order on June 21, 2024, through the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services. Further, a circular dated September 4, 2024, instructed medical colleges to prepare administrative records to facilitate the disbursement of these stipends.

However, Angalan alleged that certain medical colleges in Puducherry are violating the order by paying only Rs 10,000 to junior interns and Rs 15,000 to postgraduate students. These institutions have bypassed the Direct Fund Transfer (DFT) system and compelled students to sign false vouchers, leaving students, particularly those from marginalized communities, in a vulnerable position, he said.

The MLA emphasized that students, especially from the Scheduled Castes, have been affected by this non-compliance, with many still waiting to receive their due stipends. "Swift action is needed to rectify this injustice and hold the responsible institutions accountable," he added.