Physiotherapist arrested for rape in TN, two cops face action for threatening victim

COIMBATORE: All Women Police (AWPS - West) in Coimbatore city arrested a 67-year-old physiotherapist on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at his residence situated in the foothills of Marudhamalai in January 2023. The accused has been identified as N Anandakrishnan of IOB Colony in the foothills of Marudhamalai. His wife is a paediatrician.

Police said Anandakrishnan was in a relationship with a B Arch graduate (23) from Theni who is living at Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore city. The two used to meet frequently in a coffee shop at Race Course area. In January 2023, he invited her to his newly constructed house when his wife was away. When the woman visited him, he offered her coffee laced with sedative and sexually assaulted her.

The victim tried to lodge a complaint with Vadavalli police immediately. But the then inspector of police and assistant commissioner did not register the complaint and allegedly threatened her. Subsequently she approached the National Commission for Women and it directed the Coimbatore City Police to take action against the police officers and also investigate the case.

Early this year, the City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan appointed assistant commissioner of police Karikal Pari Shankar as special investigation officer of the case. Police analysed phone calls and locations, which confirmed that the woman had visited Anandakrishnan’s home in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Anandakrishnan went into hiding, The team traced him to Kumily in Idukki district of Kerala and brought him back. All Women Police registered a case against him under sections 323, 342, 376 (i), and 506 (ii) of Indian Penal Code on Sunday and summons was issued to Anandakrishnan. He appeared before the police on Monday. After inquiry police arrested him and remanded him to custody.