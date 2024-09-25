Special forest bench to hear Nilgiris resorts case on October 14

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday transferred all the cases pertaining to the Nilgiris elephant corridor, including the proposed demolition of “unauthorised” resorts, to the special forest bench and posted the hearing for October 14.

Neither the government nor the resort owners obtained clarification from the Supreme Court on whether the Madras HC could admit the petition challenging the order of SC-appointed Sigur Plateau Elephant Inquiry Committee. Acting Chief Justice D Krishna Kumar had advised the resort owners approach the Supreme Court, however, upon the advice of the state government counsel, he transferred the cases to the special forest bench.

The elephant inquiry committee, headed by Justice K Venkatraman, had ordered for the demolition of 35 resorts inside the corridor. On August 16, executive officers of Solur and Masinagudi town panchayats issued demolition notices.

Also, a separate petition is pending before the Madras HC challenging the Tamil Nadu Preservation of Private Forests Notification, 1991, which declares 1.92 lakh acres of land in Udhagamandalam, Sholur and Gudalur taluks as private forests. The forest bench would now hear all these cases.

The Acting Chief Justice said the undertaking given by the Additional Advocate General, which says demolition of the unauthorised constructions would be kept in abeyance, would be extended till October 14.

Meanwhile, the resorts’ counsel Abdul Saleem said the Hospitality Association of Masinagudi has filed a clarification petition at the Supreme Court, which is yet to be listed.

Declaration of 1.92L acres as private forests

