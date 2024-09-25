Struggling Tiruppur knitwear makers see brighter Deepavali as orders flow in

TIRUPPUR: With the Deepavali orders coming from Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the domestic manufacturers in the Tiruppur knitwear industry are heaving a sigh of relief, as the upcoming festival has increased the demand for their products.

They hope the knitwear stock stagnating in the warehouses for years is expected to clear out by the end of the festival. The domestic production plays an important role in the Tiruppur knitwear industry, logging a business worth Rs 25,000 crore every year.

However, for the last three years, there has been no substantial order flow for the domestic manufacturers. MP Muthurathnam, president of Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturers Association, said, “For the past three years, the inflow of orders for domestic production, including festive orders, had been sluggish.

In the first half of this year, only 50% of the usual orders were placed. Hopefully, the Deepavali season will fetch more orders for domestic production to Tiruppur, particularly from states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka and AP.”

“Usually we start dispatching Deepavali orders at the time of Ayudha Pooja. But this year, the orders have started flowing in from last week. This Deepavali season may be a huge relief for us. Also, we expect the domestic knitwear stock that has stagnated in the past few years in warehouses and stores to clear by the end of Deepavali,” he added.