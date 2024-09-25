Train diversions announced for railway line work

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that a few express trains on the Chennai Beach-Egmore route will be diverted on September 28 and 29 to facilitate the final phase of work on the fourth line between Chennai Beach and Egmore.

As per an official statement, the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Egmore Express, scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam at 7 pm on September 28 will terminate at Chennai Central instead of Egmore. For the return journey, the Chennai Egmore-Visakhapatnam Express will depart from Chennai Central at 10.45 am the next day.

Additionally, the Kakinada Port-Chengalpattu Circar Express, departing from Kakinada Port at 2.30 pm on September 28, will be diverted to Korukkupet, Arakkonam, Melpakkam, and Chengalpattu. The train will skip its usual stops at Chennai Egmore, Mambalam, and Tambaram, with an additional stop at Perambur.