Tusker tramples two Dharmapuri farmers to death in a day

DHARMAPURI: Two farmers were trampled to death by a tusker in two different incidents near Erranahalli panchayat and Sengodapattion within the Palacode forest range on Monday.

The deceased were identified as M Duraisamy (68), from Sengodapatti and I Palani (65), a resident of Saamiyar Nagar near Erranahalli panchayat. In the first incident on Monday night, as Palani was guarding his farmland, a tusker trampled him to death.

Later, the villages informed the forest department officials who rushed to the spot and sent the body to Palacode government hospital for autopsy. Later, in the wee hours of Monday, as Duraisamy was also guarding his farmland, the same tusker attacked him and later trampled him to death as well.

When TNIE contacted Palacode Forest Ranger P Natarajan, he said, “Following the incident, we alerted the farmers from Sengodapatti, Saamiyar Nagar, and other villages to be vigilant. However, after the incident that led to the death of Duraisamy, the elephant moved into the Kesarkuli reserve forest.”

A 30-member team led by Natarajan reached the forest on Tuesday evening and they have decided to monitor the tusker’s movement and ensure it does not venture into the villages. Also, people were asked to inform the officials if they found any elephant movement in their area.

Further, villages from Sakkilnatham and Eachampallam near Kesarkuli reserve forest were alerted about the tusker. The officials asked them not to come outside and venture near the forest boundaries in the wee hours.

Meanwhile, the forest department officials provided `50,000 interim compensation to Palani’s family members on Tuesday and the remaining `9.50 lakh will be provided to the kin of the deceased once they submit all the necessary documents.