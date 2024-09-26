40 kg banned tobacco and Rs 5 lakh cash seized near Chidambaram, three held

CUDDALORE: The Annamalai Nagar Police arrested three persons, including a woman, and seized 40 kg of banned tobacco products worth Rs 1.28 lakh and ₹5.05 lakh in cash during a vehicle check near Rajendran Statue.

Sources said the action was taken based on orders from Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police R Rajaram. Under the supervision of Chidambaram Sub-Division Deputy Superintendent of Police T Augustin Joshua Lamech, a police team from Annamalai Nagar conducted a vehicle check near Rajendran Statue.

During the vehicle check, police apprehended on one of the suspects, S Kailyamorthy (50) of Kollidam, Mayiladuthurai district, who tried to escape the patrol. Upon checking, the police found the banned tobacco items and cash in his possession.

After interrogation it was revealed that Kailyamorthy had been smuggling the banned tobacco and selling them illegally to shops. Following this, the police raided shops owned by Pennazhagi (48) and Annadurai (45) in Annamalai Nagar and seized additional banned items.

The police are currently searching for Kailyamorthy's brother, S Selvaraj, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the smuggling and sale of the tobacco products.