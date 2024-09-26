Cybercrime ring: Two Malaysians held at Chennai airport with 100 sim cards

CHENNAI: Immigration officers at the Chennai international airport on Tuesday arrested two Malaysians allegedly in possession of over 100 Indian sim cards, purportedly to be used by cybercrime syndicates operating in Laos, Cambodia, and other parts of the infamous Golden Triangle.

Official sources identified the accused as San Meng Hong and Liong Rong Cheng. After initial formalities, they were handed over to CB-CID.

The sources said the two had gone to Mumbai to recruit Indians to the Golden Triangle and exploit them in call centres carrying out cyber scams like Fedex scam, online trading scam, Loan app scam etc. This is termed as the cyber slavery scam by state police.

This is the second such arrest of and seizure of sim cards from Malaysians by immigration officials at the Chennai airport recently. On June 16, Malaysian native Lee Tiek Yein (32) was arrested from Chennai airport with 22 fraudulently obtained sim cards.

The case was handed over to Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai Police who arrested seven more people on June 18, including three Malaysians Tang Ching Kun, Ganesan and Mahendran, and seized 550 SIM cards, two laptops, 33 bank accounts, 20 ATM cards, a BMW car, and some Malaysian and Singapore currencies.