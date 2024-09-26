Governor must read Article 15, 17: Appavu on Ravi's secularism remarks

TIRUNELVELI: After Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi remarked that secularism is a ‘European concept’, Assembly Speaker M Appavu urged the former to read Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth, and Article 17 which abolishes untouchability.

Speaking here on Wednesday, Appavu further said that followers of Sanatana Dharma prevented women of his community from covering their chests with cloth.

"It is okay for an illiterate person to say that secularism is a 'European concept'. It is not acceptable for Ravi, a former IPS officer, to make such a statement, and for the Union government to remain indifferent. Secularism is enshrined in the Constitution.

He should read Article 15 and Article 17. The RSS ideology and Sanatana Dharma divides people, ensuring only 3 to 10% are empowered. There was a time when only these people could study and own land. Lord Macaulay ensured that all sections of society had access to education.

The followers of Sanatana Dharma prevented women of my community from covering their chests and barred certain communities from walking on streets where temples were located," said Appavu.