Low supply, festive demand make veggies dear in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: A dip in the arrival of stock and increasing demand has caused prices of vegetables to gradually rise in Madurai central market and other parts of the state. While farmers said there has been a slight dip in harvest yields due to the climatic conditions, experts said that the festival season is likely to push the prices up further.

When compared to the previous week, the prices of several vegetables such as tomatoes, coconuts and drumsticks have increased in Madurai.

At the central vegetable market in Mattuthavani, a 15 kg crate of tomato was priced at Rs 600. The price was well below Rs 350 last week. Similarly, drumsticks were sold at Rs 90 per kilo, a substantial rise from Rs 60 per kilo last week.

Coconut prices have also skyrocketed, with a kilo of coconut selling for Rs 55 n Madurai. On Tuesday, during the weekly coconut auction at Vadipatti regulatory market, a single coconut fetched Rs 28.

Speaking to TNIE, N Chinnamayan, president of Central Market All Traders Federation said, “For tomato, the Madurai market has to rely on cultivators from neighbouring districts such as Dindigul during harvest season, and a major portion comes in from Andhra Pradesh during the off-season.