Staff crunch hits Embal government school in Pudukkottai

PUDUKKOTTAI: The government higher secondary school at Embal in Arimalam block is facing faculty shortage, with no physics or computer science teachers available, even though quarterly exams for higher secondary students have commenced.

The school with 375 students, including over 120 higher secondary students, has been grappling with the issue for long. Pointing out that only 11 teachers are at the school, K Raju, a member of the school management committee (SMC) said there hasn’t been a computer science teacher for the past five years.

Even when we hire through the SMC, the teachers do not come regularly due to the low salary, he said. “While teachers are reluctant to work here, the education department must take responsibility and appoint teachers from schools with surplus staff,” he added.

“Last academic year, the school achieved a 97% pass rate despite the challenges. But now, students are losing interest in the key subjects due to lack of teachers. We have urged the authorities concerned to appoint teachers, at least on a temporary basis,” said M Kanimozhi, a panchayat member.

When contacted, officials from the school education department in Aranthangi education block stated that the teacher shortage was exacerbated by voluntary transfers, and no one has shown interest in working at the school.

Meanwhile, residents of Embal panchayat have also raised concerns about the school’s infrastructure, particularly the “encroachment” on school land, which they say is hindering development work. JM Ahmed Malik, a member of the parent-teacher association, alleged that appeals to the district administration had gone into deaf ears.

“Projects like a high-tech science lab and a borewell have been stalled due to the lack of space,” Malik said. “We have requested the district collector to intervene and retrieve the land.” District revenue officials, however, declined to comment, stating that the matter is currently in court.