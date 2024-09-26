Three die as load vehicle turns turtle in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Three people died and two others suffered injuries when a brick-laden vehicle capsized on two two-wheelers near Anchetti on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased were identified as T Madhesh (35), a daily wager and his wife Jeyalakshmi (30) of Thaggatti, and C Govinda (20) of Uttar Pradesh, helper in load vehicle. The injured are N Sujith Kumar (30), load vehicle driver, Uttar Pradesh and S Sakthi (27) of Bathikoundanoor near Natrampalayam.

According to police, the load vehicle with hollow brick load from Koratagiri near Denkanikottai was heading to Anchetti. When it reached a curve at Thirumudakku, the driver lost control and the vehicle capsized on Madhesh and Jeyalakshmi who were riding a bike. They died on the spot as bricks from the vehicle fell on them. Helper Govinda also died in the accident.

Anchetti police sent the injured people to Denkanikottai government hospital. The bodies of the victims were sent to the hospital for autopsy. Anchetti police are inquiring with driver Sujith Kumar, who escaped with minor injury.