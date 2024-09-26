Tiruchy airport to get executive lounge, meet & greet facility

TIRUCHY: The Airports Authority of India (AAI)'s commercial department has invited e-tenders for a comprehensive licence to establish an executive lounge at the Tiruchy international airport and operate the Meet and Greet facility.

Official sources said the executive lounge will span 450 square metres at the upper departure level of the domestic Security Hold Area (SHA) and 620 square metres at the upper departure level of the international Security Hold Area (SHA).

As for the Meet and Greet facility, it will occupy a 5-sq m area in the departure section. The successful bidder will operate the facilities for five years, they added. The executive lounge will be made available to business class passengers as well as walk-in passengers who can enjoy various service packages offered by the contractor on payment basis.

With the Meet and Greet facility, the service provider will offer end-to-end assistance to all passengers, right from the entry gates, the terminal building to the boarding gates. The service will also include arranging transportation and accommodation, providing tourism information and other passenger facilitation services subject to prior approval.

On the facilities, aviation enthusiast H Ubaidullah said they are expected to provide significant convenience and comfort to passengers, particularly in the event of flight delays. Airline crew members will also have access to the facilities, he noted.

"Since the Tiruchy airport serves as a transit point to southeast Asian countries, passengers arriving from other airports can make use of the facilities during layovers, instead of searching for a star hotel. The lounge will be a boon for premium category passengers," he added.