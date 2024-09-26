Yarn not supplied, power loom weavers yet to start Pongal dhoti & saree production in TN

ERODE: Power loom weavers say production of free dhoti and sarees meant for distribution to PDS card holders for the Pongal festival has not started as the government has yet to supply the yarn.

On August 27, the state government issued an order regarding the distribution of free dhoti and saree to PDS card holders. In 2025, sarees and dhoties are to be distributed to nearly 1.77 crore PDS cardholders. The production was to start in the first week of September. But weavers said they are yet to receive yarn because of which they could not start production.

B Kandavel, joint coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Loom Associations, said, “This year, the entire production of free dhoti and saree has been given to power looms. We have informed the government that only if we start production by the first week of September, can we complete it on time. But yarn is still not fully distributed. So production has not started.”

“Around 10,000 tonnes of yarn is required of which 7,000 tonnes will be procured through tender. The remaining 3,000 tonnes will be procured from six cooperative mills. Of this, only 200 tonnes of yarn have come from cooperative mills to societies and only 50 tonnes of yarn came from tenders. Therefore, weavers were unable to commence production,” he added.

Further, he said, “If this delay continues we will only be able to complete 60% of production by Pongal.”

A senior official in the handloom and textiles department of Erode said, “Yarn varieties for free dhoti and saree production are currently under testing. In a couple of days, yarn will be distributed to the power looms through the weaver cooperative societies.”