Boat with 12 fishers stranded in sea between India & Oman

KANNIYAKUMARI: A mechanised fishing boat from India has been stranded in the sea between India and Oman. INFIDET President Justin Antony on Thursday sent a message to union and state governments stating that ‘Alankara Matha’ boat from Thoothoor had ventured into the sea from Kochi on September 11 with 12 fishermen on board.

The fishers hailed from West Bengal, Puducherry, and Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu. “The boat got standard in the sea between India and Oman due to a technical snag on September 15.

We received the message only on Thursday morning,” he added and urged the governments to rescue the fishermen at the earliest. Fisheries department officials said the boat was standard in international waters near Oman.

Coast guard personnel offered the stranded men food through a mechanised boat. Though they appealed to the fishermen to come to the coast via a ship, the men allegedly declined the offer as they didn’t want to leave their boat behind.