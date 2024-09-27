Centre doubles wheat given to Tamil Nadu, more PDS cardholders to benefit

CHENNAI: Come November, a higher number of poor and lower-middle-class population possessing Priority Household (PHH) ration cards will be able to receive wheat for free from ration shops. This will be feasible as the union government has increased the monthly wheat allocation for the state from 8,576 MT to 17,100 MT under the Public Distribution System (PDS) as part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

This updated allocation will take effect from October 24 and continue until March next year. Since January 2023, subsidised food grain allocations to states under National Food Security Act (NFSA) have been referred to as PMGKAY allocations.

Food Secretary J Radhakrishnan explained to TNIE that the changing consumption patterns have led to a significant increase in wheat demand, with consumers increasingly opting for wheat over rice. Previously, PHH ration card holders typically received only 2 to 3 kg of wheat, depending on availability. “With the new allocation, more people will receive free wheat now. Wheat will be supplied to anyone who requests it,” he stated.

Until January last year, the state received a monthly allocation of 33,000 MT of wheat. After utilising about 21,000 MT, the remaining stock was stored in warehouses and adjusted to the supply in subsequent months. Due to a decrease in wheat cultivation, the Centre gradually reduced allocations, bringing it down to 8,576 MT per month for the current year.