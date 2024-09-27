CM Trophy Games have ushered in sports movement in the state, says Udhayanidhi

THANJAVUR/MAYILADUTHURAI: The CM Trophy Games have ushered in a sports movement in the state, said Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Speaking after distributing the “Kalaignar Sports Kits” to village panchayats at a function held in Kumbakonam on Thursday, he pointed out that last year 6.71 lakh participated in the CM Trophy Games across the state and this year the number of those participating in these games increased to 11.56 lakh.

Udhayanidhi distributed as many as 735 “Kalaignar Sports Kits” to as many as 589 village panchayats in Thanjavur district. He also distributed the sports kits virtually to a total of 1,301 village panchayats in Pudukkottai, Tiruvarur, Nagappattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. He unveiled a bronze statue of former CM M Karunanidhi in Manalmedu in Mayiladuthurai district.