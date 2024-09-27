DIG arrested for facilitating land fraud with forged documents in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A CB-CID team from Chennai arrested Ravindranath, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Registration Department, Salem region, on Wednesday night for allegedly facilitating the illegal transfer of a property using forged documents.

According to officials, Ravindranath during his tenure in South Chennai played a role in the fraudulent transfer of five acres of land in Varadharajapuram, near Tambaram, in 2023.

The land, belonging to Syed Ameen of Varadharajapuram, was illegally transferred to a person named Kandammal without the owner’s knowledge.

Ameen discovered the transaction only after reviewing the encumbrance certificate of the property several months later.

Following an internal inquiry, the case was transferred to the CB-CID. Several junior officials from the registration department have already been arrested in connection with the case. Ravindranath was brought to Chennai for inquiries. Further investigation is under way.