Huge demand for IT office space in Coimbatore city, says minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

COIMBATORE: Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the construction of Elcot SEZ at Vilankurichi is nearing completion and it will be inaugurated in two weeks.

Addressing the media after reviewing the progress at the construction site on Thursday, he said priority in office allotment will be given to MSMEs and start-ups.

The project was announced in 2020 and commencement of construction was delayed for more than four years due to various reasons. With a total area of three lakh square feet and about 2 lakh square feet of office space on six floors, the project has faced several hurdles including planning flaws. “As per my prediction, the building will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister in two weeks,” the minister said.

“There is a huge demand for such offices in Coimbatore today. For the existing 2 lakh square feet here, there is demand of six to seven lakh square feet. It is formalized without any additional share for any individual company, as well as “co-working space” methods to immediately provide 5, 10, 50 seats to MSME companies on a priority basis,” PTR added.

“For the IT sector, if two lakh square feet, around 3,200 people can work. Some companies ask us to give the entire building to them. That is not fair. I have consulted with the Additional Chief Secretary, and Managing Director of Elcot and advised to formulate a regulation to give opportunity to the micro and new entrepreneurs,” he said.

“As far as the IT department is concerned, some more correction is required. Gradually we are correcting by taking it to the Chief Minister’s knowledge. At the same time, we are making some changes to work together. Based on that, we are going to take the initiative of Integrated Cities, Hi-Tech City not only in Coimbatore but also in North Chennai, Hosur,” he added.