Parandur airport will have a cargo village: TIDCO MD

CHENNAI: The proposed greenfield airport in Parandur will have a cargo village which will handle trade consignments and will be directly linked to the upcoming multimodal logistics park at Mappedu as per the masterplan prepared for the airport, according to Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri.

Similarly, the proposed airport at Hosur, for which land is yet to be allotted, will also have a facility to meet the demands of manufacturing industries, including the ones dealing with electric vehicles and semiconductors, in the region.

The masterplan is under preparation, Nanduri said during the SEAIRO Conference on Logistics: Gateway to Growth, themed ‘Connecting Markets, Collaborative Strategies for Elevating Logistics to Global Standards’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday.

“We have also undertaken a study to develop high-speed rail and freight corridors in Tamil Nadu in association with the Indian Railways. The report has been submitted and we are evaluating which routes need to be taken up. The study has covered various routes like Madurai-Thoothukudi, Coimbatore-Thoothukudi, and Chennai-Hosur,” he said.

Sunil Paliwal, Chairman of Chennai Port Authority, underscored the significance of shore power facilities at Kamarajar Port, which is a significant step towards reducing emissions from vessels docked at port.