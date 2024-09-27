Pharmacies in Coimbatore warned against selling abortion medicines without prescription

COIMBATORE: As part of efforts to prevent illegal abortions, the drug administration department of Coimbatore zone has directed pharmacies not to sell medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) medicines over the counter without a doctor’s prescription. Certain medicines and MTP drugs are scheduled ‘H drugs and must be sold only if a registered medical practitioner prescribes them.

The warning was issued after a pharmacy at Narasimmanaickenpalayam in the district was found to sell MTP drugs illegally. According to sources, the officials from the drug administration department got information about the illegal sale of MTP drugs in Narasimmanaickenpalayam near Periyanaickenpalayam and inspected a pharmacy on Tuesday.

“The investigation revealed that the pharmacist had purchased the MTP drugs from a distributor in Tiruchy by placing an online order. He then sold it to a pregnant woman without a prescription from a gynaecologist,” said S Gurubharathi, Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Coimbatore Zone.

Further, he said they have set up district-level teams to check such illegal sales and prevent female infanticide and they will inspect medical stores to collect details on the sale of MTP drugs and submit a report to the Health Department periodically.

“MTP kits fall under the Schedule ‘H’ category and cannot be sold without a doctor’s prescription. The sale of these kits without a valid doctor’s prescription is further resulting in illegal abortions, affecting women’s health. Women can get pregnancy termination treatment at government hospitals in a proper manner and their identity would be revealed.

After the incident, we have instructed around 3000 pharmacies across the zone comprising Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Tiruppur districts. If anyone encourages the over-the-counter sale of such medicines, their pharmacy licence would be cancelled and they would face legal action. If needed, they would be arrested by police,” Gurubharathi added.