Tamil Nadu signs MoU with British Council for partnerships in creative industries

CHENNAI: In a bid to lay a roadmap for future research partnerships between Tamil Nadu and the United Kingdom (UK) in creative industries and laying the groundwork for long-term policy frameworks, the British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange, and Guidance Tamil Nadu, the investment promotion agency of the state government, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the creative economy and cultural industries of the state.

The collaboration seeks to create an environment conducive to the growth of young artists, arts and tech companies and entrepreneurs, with a specific focus on areas such as tech art, festivals, animation, visual effects, gaming, comics (AVGC), music, and crafts, to support sustainable livelihood and spur digital innovation.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and Oliver Ballhatchet MBE British Deputy High Commissioner, Chennai, presided over this MoU exchange event. The MoU was exchanged between Janaka Pushpanathan, director south India, British Council, and V Vishnu, managing director of Guidance.

“This marks another important milestone in the Tamil Nadu-UK partnership. By joining forces, I am confident we will nurture an environment where young artists and entrepreneurs can thrive, contributing to the state’s economic growth and cultural vibrancy. This partnership underscores our commitment to the vision of a trillion-dollar economy by fostering innovation and creating lasting opportunities for the youth of the state,” said Rajaa.