Three Bangladesh nationals arrested in Tiruppur for illegal stay

COIMBATORE: Anupparpalayam police in Tiruppur city arrested three Bangladesh nationals, including a couple, for illegal stay in India. A local person who helped them get Aadhaar by fabricating documents was also arrested. The arrested were identified as D Ahamad Dhanveer (25) from Madhya Diwanpara, in Kadalpur in Bangladesh, his wife Sohagi Dhanveer (25) and his friend A Mohammad Mamun Miya (24) from Ronuk in Bangladesh.

As per police sources, Dhanveer and Mamum Miya entered India via Assam in 2021 after killing Dhanveer’s relative and reached Erode by train. They secured work in a private firm at Gobichettipalayam. Recently Dhanveer brought his wife Sohagi and their three-year-old daughter. The family shifted their residence to Vengamedu in Tiruppur city, where they rented a house and were employed at a knitwear firm.

Anupparpalayam police received a tip-off about them and they arrested the couple from Vengamedu and Mamum Miya from Kovilvazhi in Nallur Police limit, on Wednesday.

During the investigation, police found that they had possessed original Aadhaar and PAN cards in their names. They had approached a local person to get Aadhaar and PAN using fabricated documents. Based on their statement, police arrested A Marimuthu (42) from Arulpuram on Palladam Road, who was working as a petition writer at the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation for arranging Aadhaar and PAN cards for Rs 10,000.

All of them were booked under sections 3(2)(c) of the Foreigners Act., 14 A (b) of the Foreigners Amendment Act and 336 (2), 336(3), 340 (2) read with 49 of BNS Act. The Bangladeshi nationals were remanded to the Puzhal prison in Chennai and Marimuthu was sent to the local prison.