TN school teacher verbally abuses girls, told by kangaroo court to go on leave

TENKASI: A male teacher, who has been accused of verbally abusing girl students at a government high school located in a village near Alangulam, has been asked to go on medical leave by a kangaroo court that deliberated the issue. Following a complaint from the parents, the district child protection unit commenced an inquiry against the teacher on Thursday.

Sources said the teacher, who has a disability, allegedly abused the girls using unparliamentary language during a social science class. Due to this, a student went on leave for a few days. Another girl reported the incident to her parents, who subsequently attempted to attack the teacher.

“The villagers led by panchayat vice-president Veldurai organised a kangaroo court on Wednesday to resolve the issue. The teacher and the parents were inquired with and the teacher was advised to go on medical leave. It was decided during the meeting not to report the incident to the school education department officials,” a source added.

However, some of the parents demanded department-level action against the teacher. “The teacher abused my daughter. The department should certainly take action against him,” a parent told TNIE.

Veldurai and school HM Kanagaraj confirmed to TNIE that the teacher had used unparliamentary words. The chief education officer did not respond to phone calls. District Child Protection Officer Kavitha said that her unit received a complaint against the teacher on toll-free number 1098. “We are conducting an inquiry in this connection,” she added.