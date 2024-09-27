Victim’s U-turn frees murder-bid accused 16 years on in Chennai

CHENNAI: Around 16 years after MKB Nagar police in north Chennai arrested a local strongman in an attempt-to-murder case for allegedly setting a middle-aged man on fire, a city trial court had no choice but to acquit the accused after the victim himself turned hostile in court.

In July 2008, the police received a complaint that Ibrahmin Kani (39) had collected petrol from his bike in a brandy bottle, poured it over Balakrishnan and set him on fire. The incident allegedly happened after a football of Balakrishnan’s son Madan had hit Kani’s bike earlier in the day. Later that night, Kani rounded up Madan and threatened him, but Balakrishnan pleaded with him to let his son go and faced action from the strongman, police said.

The victim later got admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College with burn injuries on his chest, back and arms. His condition was serious enough for the policemen to take a dying declaration from him. After filing an attempt-to-murder case, the police arrested Kani, who accepted the charges then, the police version said. They also included half-burnt currency notes that were in Balakrishnan’s shirt pocket as evidence.

According to the police version, the crime was witnessed by at least five people in the vicinity, including Madan, who were later brought in as witnesses.