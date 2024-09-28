CM Stalin asks PM Modi to fund metro rail under 50:50 ratio

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in New Delhi on Friday and placed three key demands on behalf of the state.
The CM requested the PM to approve 50:50 equity sharing model between the Government of India and the Government of Tamil Nadu for the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II, release pending funds for the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, and a permanent solution to secure the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen and to expedite the release of fishermen and their boats detained by Sri Lankan Navy.
“The meeting was cordial. But the responsibility of making it purposeful lies with the PM,” Stalin told reporters at the Tamil Nadu House.
Asked about the PM’s approach during the meeting, Stalin said, “Usually, around 15 minutes will be allocated for such meetings. But we had a discussion for about 45 minutes. You can infer how the meeting would have been.”
Referring to his remark that the meeting with the PM was cordial, when a scribe asked as to whether he was happy with the functioning of the union government, Stalin said, “We have been raising our demands without compromising our principles. We will never give up on our principles. Please understand that.”
Stating that he also sought the PM’s urgent intervention over the repeated arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, the CM said he was looking forward to swift action from the PM on these important matters for the benefit of Tamil Nadu.
The CM also explained the rationale behind the Tamil Nadu government’s request for the release of funds for CMRL Phase-II under 50:50 equity sharing as was done for Phase I and as recommended by the Public Investment Board. The CM said the CMRL project has slowed down due to financial constraints faced by the state government.
Regarding the need for releasing funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, the CM said the stoppage of funds under the scheme for not signing the MoU for implementation of the PM-SHRI scheme is not acceptable.
145 fishermen held, highest in 7 years: Stalin
Stalin said that the primary bone of contention in signing the MoU is related to the three-language formula put forth in clause 4.12 of the National Education Policy 2020.
The CM has also sought the PM’s personal intervention to find a lasting solution to this vexatious issue of frequent arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Lankan Navy.
“As an immediate measure, it is requested that efforts may be taken to release 145 arrested fishermen and their boats with fishing equipment,” the CM said in his memorandum.
He said as on September 23, 145 fishermen and 191 boats were under the Sri Lankan custody and this is the highest in the last seven years. He said the imposition of hefty fines and nationalisation of seized boats must be prevented through diplomatic interventions.
The CM also sought to downplay demands of some leaders for share of power in the government by saying that the leaders of VCK have clarified their position. He said VCK has been raising this demand as a matter of principle for a long time.
After he met with the PM, Stalin called on the family members of CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury who passed away recently and conveyed his condolences to them. Later, he also had a courtesy meet with Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi. CPI national general secretary D Raja called on Stalin at the Tamil Nadu House.
Metro phase-ii may be delayed by a year
Chennai: The deadline to complete the Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s Phase II may get extended by almost a year due to the fiscal constraints faced by the state government. “The commissioning dates of various stages are being delayed by almost a year, pushing the final completion date from December 2027 to December 2028. This will result in time and cost overruns,” Chief Minister M K Stalin said
‘Nep ok, 3-language formula is the issue’
Chennai: “Tamil Nadu is willing to sign the MoU for PM-SHRI with minimum modifications by incorporating the constitutional protection to the state with respect to the language formula. The three-language formula envisaged in the NEP 2020 is the primary bone of contention for the state,” the CM said