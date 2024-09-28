CM Stalin asks PM Modi to fund metro rail under 50:50 ratio

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in New Delhi on Friday and placed three key demands on behalf of the state.

The CM requested the PM to approve 50:50 equity sharing model between the Government of India and the Government of Tamil Nadu for the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II, release pending funds for the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, and a permanent solution to secure the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen and to expedite the release of fishermen and their boats detained by Sri Lankan Navy.

“The meeting was cordial. But the responsibility of making it purposeful lies with the PM,” Stalin told reporters at the Tamil Nadu House.

Asked about the PM’s approach during the meeting, Stalin said, “Usually, around 15 minutes will be allocated for such meetings. But we had a discussion for about 45 minutes. You can infer how the meeting would have been.”

Referring to his remark that the meeting with the PM was cordial, when a scribe asked as to whether he was happy with the functioning of the union government, Stalin said, “We have been raising our demands without compromising our principles. We will never give up on our principles. Please understand that.”

Stating that he also sought the PM’s urgent intervention over the repeated arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, the CM said he was looking forward to swift action from the PM on these important matters for the benefit of Tamil Nadu.