Dog-breeding policy gets Tamil Nadu government nod

CHENNAI: Seven months after its notification, the state government has accepted the draft policy for dog breeding. A G.O. to this effect was issued on Friday by the department of animal husbandry.

K Gopal, Secretary of the department, directed the director of animal husbandry and veterinary science to notify the policy through a gazette notification. The policy will come into force from the date of notification.

According to the Tamil Nadu State Dog Breeding Policy 2024, all dogs intended for breeding must be registered with the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB), along with the details of the pet owners. Applicants are required to obtain a pet licence from the local body and apply for a breeder’s licence from the board, as stated in the policy. Breeders are not allowed to breed dogs that are not mentioned in their application.

Licensed pet shops must source and procure puppies and dogs only from licensed breeders, with proof of records such as health cards and a copy of the breeder’s licence issued by the TNAWB, said the policy.

The policy also prohibits the breeding of dogs that cannot withstand Indian climatic conditions. These breeds include Basset Hounds, French Bulldogs, Alaskan Malamutes, Keeshonds, Saint Bernards, Siberian Huskies, Newfoundlands, Norwegian Elkhounds, Tibetan Mastiffs and Pugs. The policy was drafted following an order by the Madras HC.

