Tamil Nadu

Fire breaks out at Tata Electronics factory in Tamil Nadu; none injured

Officials are yet to identify the exact reason for the incident
Smoke rises from the chemical godown of the electronics component factory of Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd in Hosur.
Smoke rises from the chemical godown of the electronics component factory of Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd in Hosur.(Photo | Express)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at a chemical godown of the electronics component factory of Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd in Tamil Nadu's Hosur in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

However, there are no casualties reported in the incident, they said.

The fire was doused by seven fire tenders from Hosur and nearby districts after battling for hours.

Officials are yet to identify the exact reason for the incident

The cause of the fire is under investigation and we will take necessary actions to safeguard the interest of our employees and other stakeholders," the company said in a statement.

Fire breaks out
Tata Electronics factory

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com