KR Shriram sworn in 34th CJ of Madras HC

CHENNAI: Justice KR Shriram was sworn in Chief Justice of Madras High Court on Friday. He has called upon the Bar and the Bench to “collectively work” for enhancing the reputation of the court which has got a history of producing legal luminaries. Governor RN Ravi administered him the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan.

Senior-most judge of Madras High Court Justice D Krishnakumar, who had officiated as the Acting CJ, and other judges greeted him.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind, former Chief Justice of India P Sathasivam, former Supreme Court judge Justice Indira Banerjee were also present.

Justice Shriram enrolled as a lawyer in 1986 after completing law degree from the Mumbai University. He had also completed LLM (maritime law) at the King’s College in London. He was elevated as the judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013 and was later made a permanent judge on March 2, 2016.

Addressing a welcome ceremony organised at the court later, the CJ said, “In the last 150 years, the Madras High Court has produced various legal luminaries. The past achievements give us great pride and casts upon greater responsibility to continuously enhance our reputation. It will be our collective responsibility to add to the glory of this court and maintain it.”