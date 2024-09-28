Padma awardee Pappammal passes away at 108

COIMBATORE: Organic farmer and Padma Shree awardee R Rangamma alias Pappammal died at Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam on Friday. She was 108.
In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter) Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled her demise and recalled her contribution to the DMK. Stalin said Pappammal was working in the agricultural field till her last breath. Union minister L Murugan also condoled her death in a post on X.
Pappammal was a member of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University’s advisory committee. She was elected ward member of Thekkampatti panchayat in 1959 and as councillor in Karamadai panchayat union in 1964 and as vice president of Thekkampatti Panchayat. She was awarded the Padma Shree in 2021. During DMK’s Mupperum Vizha held on September 17, Pappammal was given the Periyar Award.