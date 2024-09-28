Padma awardee Pappammal passes away at 108

COIMBATORE: Organic farmer and Padma Shree awardee R Rangamma alias Pappammal died at Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam on Friday. She was 108.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter) Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled her demise and recalled her contribution to the DMK. Stalin said Pappammal was working in the agricultural field till her last breath. Union minister L Murugan also condoled her death in a post on X.