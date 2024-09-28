Railways is ignoring Kovai, allotting new train services to Kerala: Passenger welfare associations

COIMBATORE: Members of train passenger welfare associations accused railways of favouring Kerala for allotting new services and ignoring Tamil Nadu, especially Coimbatore, despite their requests for over two years. They cite a recent railway announcement of conducting a feasibility study to introduce a train between Palakkad and Mayiladuthurai.

The railways operate a passenger service between Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur. Two years ago, a proposal was made to operate the train up to Palani. Passenger associations in Coimbatore suggested that the train could be run up to Coimbatore as an unreserved train with 12 to 14 coaches.

“Last year, Tiruchy railway division officials confirmed to us orally that the train would be extended up to Coimbatore. However, the railway board has decided to conduct a feasibility study to extend the train up to Palakkad,” said Shiva Mohan, secretary of the Welfare Association of Rail Passengers (WARP which consists of Coimbatore-Pollachi-Palani-Dindigul).

Sharing his two and a half years of efforts, he said, “Not only representatives of passenger associations from Coimbatore, Podanur, Kinathukkadavu, Pollachi, Palani, Dindigul, and Thanjavur, but also MLAs from Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, MPs of Coimbatore Pollachi, Dindigul, and Thanjavur have sent various letters to the railway authorities pressing the demand. Though there is a train that operates between Coimbatore and Mayilduthurai, it is a reserved train. We need an unreserved train to operate between the two districts.”