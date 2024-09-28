Reluctant to sign up for PM-SHRI scheme due to 3-language formula: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Putting forth a strong plea for the union government to release the pending funds under Samagra Shiksha scheme quickly to Tamil Nadu considering the future of 43.94 lakh students, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday made it clear that the three-language formula factored in the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) remained the primary bone of contention for the state in signing the MoU to adopt the PM-SHRI scheme for schools.
Stating that the genuine request of Tamil Nadu about the language formula may be considered, Stalin in the memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “The state of Tamil Nadu is willing to sign the MoU for PM SHRI with minimum modifications incorporating the constitutional protection to the State concerning the language formula.”
This is noteworthy since School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in his response to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier this month on this issue had said that the state’s “objections relate to specific elements like the three-language formula and curriculum changes”.The state had also earlier opposed the new system proposed by the NEP instead of the existing 10+2 system prevalent in schools.
In the memorandum, CM said the MoU formulated by the union government for PM-SHRI scheme insists that states should implement all provisions of NEP 2020 in their entirety. “Tamil Nadu has been implementing most of the provisions of NEP-2020, including the breakfast scheme which is a milestone in the history of school education in the country”.
Historically, Tamil Nadu has been following the two-language formula (Tamil and English) to protect the state’s cultural identity and to ensure students’ proficiency in global languages. “Though the NEP states that there will be greater flexibility in implementing the three-language formula and no language will be imposed on any state, Clause (1) of the MoU does not reflect this spirit of the policy, leaving no scope for any flexibility in the language formula,” the CM added.
Stalin also pointed out that since Tamil Nadu is exempted from implementing The Official Languages Act 1963, the state is seeking an amendment to the MoU in line with the constitutional safeguard provided to it as per the Official Languages Rules 1976.
“However, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has not agreed to the request made by Tamil Nadu in this regard and has not released the central share for the FY 2024-25 under the ongoing Samagra Shiksha scheme,” he added.
For 2024-25, the Project Approval Board for Samagra Shiksha has approved an outlay of `4,305.66 crore, with a committed liability of `3,585.99 crore for Tamil Nadu. Out of this, the central share of 60% amounts to `2,151.59 crore. Despite having sent the proposal for the release of the first instalment fund (25%) on April 30, 2024, from the state project directorate, Tamil Nadu, no amount has been released so far.
Stalin said Samagra Shiksha scheme is the only centrally sponsored scheme in the school education sector benefiting 43,94,906 students, 2,21,817 teachers and 32,701 staff members. Non-release of funds will diminish the role of the Government of India in shaping the future generations of one of the most progressive states in the country, he added.