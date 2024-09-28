Reluctant to sign up for PM-SHRI scheme due to 3-language formula: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Putting forth a strong plea for the union government to release the pending funds under Samagra Shiksha scheme quickly to Tamil Nadu considering the future of 43.94 lakh students, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday made it clear that the three-language formula factored in the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) remained the primary bone of contention for the state in signing the MoU to adopt the PM-SHRI scheme for schools.

Stating that the genuine request of Tamil Nadu about the language formula may be considered, Stalin in the memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “The state of Tamil Nadu is willing to sign the MoU for PM SHRI with minimum modifications incorporating the constitutional protection to the State concerning the language formula.”

This is noteworthy since School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in his response to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier this month on this issue had said that the state’s “objections relate to specific elements like the three-language formula and curriculum changes”.The state had also earlier opposed the new system proposed by the NEP instead of the existing 10+2 system prevalent in schools.

In the memorandum, CM said the MoU formulated by the union government for PM-SHRI scheme insists that states should implement all provisions of NEP 2020 in their entirety. “Tamil Nadu has been implementing most of the provisions of NEP-2020, including the breakfast scheme which is a milestone in the history of school education in the country”.