Vital Need for a Professional Civil Engineering Council in Tamil Nadu

CIVIL engineering, often described as the “Mother of all engineering,” is one of the oldest engineering disciplines that laid the groundwork for other engineering branches, such as mechanical, electrical, and chemical engineering.

As the backbone of modern infrastructure, it supports the development of roads, bridges, canals, dams, ports, airports, railways and housing. It not only drives industrial growth and economic progress but also offers immediate employment opportunities.

However, the field of civil engineering is currently facing several pressing issues. A noticeable decline in interest among students in the discipline has led to a shortage of qualified graduates.

The presence of inadequately qualified non-civil engineering professionals in the industry doing business and services has made it worse.

Tamil Nadu has a significant number of civil engineers working in infrastructure, construction, and urban planning. However, the absence of a dedicated professional council has led to issues such as inconsistent standards, limited professional development opportunities, lack of formal disciplinary procedures, and challenges with recognition and credibility. In India, various professional councils have been established to regulate and uphold standards within their respective fields such as the Medical Council, Bar Council, Architects Council, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, etc.

Given the progress made in other states with the setting up of Gujarat Council of Professional Civil Engineers in 2006 and the Karnataka Professional Civil Engineers Bill being passed in 2024, Tamil Nadu also needs a similar regulatory body.