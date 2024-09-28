Vital Need for a Professional Civil Engineering Council in Tamil Nadu

CIVIL engineering, often described as the “Mother of all engineering,” is one of the oldest engineering disciplines that laid the groundwork for other engineering branches, such as mechanical, electrical, and chemical engineering.
As the backbone of modern infrastructure, it supports the development of roads, bridges, canals, dams, ports, airports, railways and housing. It not only drives industrial growth and economic progress but also offers immediate employment opportunities.
However, the field of civil engineering is currently facing several pressing issues. A noticeable decline in interest among students in the discipline has led to a shortage of qualified graduates.
The presence of inadequately qualified non-civil engineering professionals in the industry doing business and services has made it worse.
Tamil Nadu has a significant number of civil engineers working in infrastructure, construction, and urban planning. However, the absence of a dedicated professional council has led to issues such as inconsistent standards, limited professional development opportunities, lack of formal disciplinary procedures, and challenges with recognition and credibility. In India, various professional councils have been established to regulate and uphold standards within their respective fields such as the Medical Council, Bar Council, Architects Council, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, etc.
Given the progress made in other states with the setting up of Gujarat Council of Professional Civil Engineers in 2006 and the Karnataka Professional Civil Engineers Bill being passed in 2024, Tamil Nadu also needs a similar regulatory body.
Any individual aspiring to carry on a profession in planning, design, structural design, construction, site supervision, etc., must have registered himself with the council ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety in infrastructure projects. By certifying and regulating civil engineers, it will help ensure that our infrastructure is safe and reliable, address issues such as the shortage of qualified professionals and enhance research opportunities.
The council will frame guidelines governing various aspects of practice. Civil engineers will be required to adhere to professional conduct stipulated in the council’s regulations.
Moreover, the council can serve as a platform for continuous professional development and knowledge exchange. By organising workshops, seminars, and training programs, it can facilitate the exchange of best practices, the introduction of new technologies, and the adaptation to international standards.
This will not only enhance the skill set of civil engineers but also contribute to the overall development of the state’s infrastructure. Through the implementation of stringent guidelines and codes, the council can ensure that infrastructure projects meet safety standards and are designed to withstand natural calamities. This becomes especially crucial in a state like Tamil Nadu which is prone to cyclones, floods and earthquakes, where resilient infrastructure is paramount for public safety.
In addition, the council will facilitate better regulation in engineering which will lead to increased public trust in engineering practices, improved infrastructure, job creation and education well-suited to industry requirements. It will establish an official process for addressing concerns and will ensure transparency and accountability. As a result, the communities in Tamil Nadu will be safer, more dependable, and better equipped for the future.
The establishment of a Professional Civil Engineering Council in Tamil Nadu is not just an option but a necessity in today’s rapidly developing world. It is imperative for the government, civil engineers, and the public to recognise the value of such a council in ensuring the safety, quality, and sustainability of the state’s infrastructure.
Safety paramount
By enforcing stringent guidelines, the council can ensure that infrastructure projects are designed to withstand natural calamities in Tamil Nadu which is prone to cyclones, floods and earthquakes
Footnote is a weekly column that discusses issues relating to Tamil Nadu
Vasanthakumar MC is the MD of Jhanvi Housing & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and secretary of Metropolitan Civil Engineers Association