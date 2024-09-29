CCMC conducts mass cleaning drive in Peelamedu

COIMBATORE: After a long time, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has begun its mass cleaning drive in the city. The CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran along with other officials kick-started the cleaning drive, in Peelamedu and Avinashi road areas of the city on Saturday.

Over 100 sanitary workers have been deployed at ward 27 in Peelamedu, VK Road, Porikadai Sandhu, Kurumbar Street 1 & 2 and Avinashi main road. The mass cleaning drive, includes desilting of drains, removal of building debris from roads, removal of tree branches over power lines and other activities.

The corporation’s DBC (Dengue Breeding Checkers) workers went door-to-door. They also took actions to prevent the spread of dengue such as adding larvicides into sumps and other water storage containers, removing unwanted items, and inspecting stored water for mosquito larvae.

Apart from that, the civic body has also initiated a special health check-up today, for people in 100 wards of the five zones in the city, under the Kalaingarin Varumun Kappom program. In this, the civic body along with the health department handed over nutrition supplement kits to 40 pregnant women.