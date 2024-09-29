Corporation begins works to make Thoothukudi monsoon ready

THOOTHUKUDI: Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the Thoothukudi corporation has started taking precautionary measures to prevent flooding and ensure easy discharge of floodwaters. It may be noted that Thoothukudi was ravaged by incessant rains and floods in December 2023.

The northeast monsoon is set to start from October 18, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Thoothukudi has become a flood-prone area in recent years, reportedly due to the impact of climate change. The city was flooded during the northeast monsoon in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan have been conducting visits to the flood-hit areas and reviewing the development works, separately.

As a part of the precautionary measures, the corporation had started de-silting the Buckle Canal that flows through the heart of the city. The canal plays a vital role in discharging the floodwaters into the Gulf of Mannar.

The minister inspected the de-silting works at the canal along with officials.

Mayor Jegan inspected the Uppar Odai that carries floodwaters overflowing from the Korampallam tank. The odai, which is 328 metres wide, has been reduced to less than 100 metres due to encroachments, leading to flooding in Koilpillai Nagar.

It may be noted that TNIE had reported in detail about the encroachment of the Uppar Odai surplus channel. Following complaints on encroachments by industries and salt pans, the mayor inspected the spot in the presence of Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan.

Speaking to media persons, the mayor said that the odai flows through the areas of wards 52, 53 and 56 in the south zone of Thoothukudi, and the bunds of the odai near Koilpillai Nagar have been strengthened and raised to prevent flooding in residential areas.

The odai will be expanded to a width of 600 metres at its mouth so that the water discharge can be increased, he said.

The mayor also said that the corporation has constructed 10 flood disposal points as a precautionary measure to enhance the discharge capacity, in case of heavy downpours.

The mayor said as many as 76 motor pumps, including 13 heavy duty pumps, have been sourced to pump out stagnant water.