Dalits in Pudukkottai village hoist banner listing unmet demands

PUDUKKOTTAI: Continuing their protest for basic amenities like proper road network and water supply, over 400 Dalit residents of Aathiyadipatti in Karambakudi taluk of the district have erected a banner at the entrance to their locality highlighting the various petitions they submitted with the state government on them over time.

Complaining their long-pending demands for facilities like proper roads, a crematorium and water tanks placed with the authorities were not heeded to, the residents of Melatheru in the village announced boycott of the parliamentary election held in April this year. Mentioning that they remain unmet even after all these months, the residents intensified their protest with the erection of the banner on Friday morning.

Durai Jayabharathi, a resident said, "Our repeated pleas have been ignored by the authorities, unmindful of the urgency.” We hope Collector M Aruna will at least now take action on our long-pending demands, Jayabharathi said.

On the issues they face, G Palanivel, another resident, said, "The absence of paved roads makes transportation difficult, particularly during the monsoon when mud and floods reduce pathways into dangerous routes."

While residents also complain of water scarcity for years, primarily due to the absence of an overhead tank (OHT) catering to their needs, the district collector during her visit assured the construction of one.

A block-level also told TNIE that steps are being taken towards construction of the OHT. “Once its construction is complete the water issue will be resolved," the official added.