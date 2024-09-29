E-pass for vehicles at Marudhamalai Temple in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: To manage the flow of vehicles and the parking issues at Marudhamalai Temple, the temple trust has decided to implement an online e-pass booking system for four-wheelers in which they plan to allow 300 vehicles to climb the hill per day. However, this does not imply to those visiting the temple by bike or walk.

As a large number of devotees visit the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple at Maruthamalai everyday, the number increases every Sunday, Tuesday, Kiruthigai days, and festival days. Due to the lack of parking space in the temple premises, it can only accommodate around 60 cars and 350 bikes at a time.

Hence the temple trust denied permission for four-wheelers to access Ghat road on special occasions and the devotees are only allowed to visit the temple either by bus operated by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR &CE) or by walking.

Therefore, to streamline this practice, the trust and the department have planned to implement an E-pass system for four-wheelers.