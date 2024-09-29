Establish welfare board for unorganised workers in Puducherry: DMK

PUDUCHERRY: The DMK has called on the Puducherry government to expedite the establishment of a welfare board for unorganised workers, including autorickshaw drivers, street vendors, porters, tailors, and other such labourers. A resolution to this effect was adopted during a consultative meeting held by the State Auto Association executives at the DMK headquarters in Puducherry on Saturday.

The resolution expressed frustration over the government's delay in implementing a previously issued order to establish the welfare board. DMK state convener R Siva raised concerns about the lack of progress. “In neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, separate welfare boards are already functioning, providing workers the much-needed economic assistance. Despite the government's promise to establish a similar board, we are yet to see any action,” said Siva, with a specific call for a dedicated board for autorickshaw drivers. The group also pressed for diesel and petrol subsidies for autorickshaw drivers, akin to the diesel subsidy provided to fishermen.

Further, the meeting highlighted the growing concern over the proliferation of unregistered battery-powered two-wheelers being rented out in the city, particularly targeting tourists. The DMK said such rental services harm the livelihood of autorickshaw drivers and called for an immediate ban.