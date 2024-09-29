Farmer who immolated self over land dispute succumbs at Chennai hospital

VILLUPURAM: A 34-year-old farmer from Gangavaram near Gingee succumbed to burn injuries at Government Kilpauk Hospital in Chennai on Saturday morning, after he had attempted to immolate himself at the Melmalayanur Tahsildar office on Friday over a land dispute.

Police sources said the victim, V Mohanraj (34), had been farming on his brother V Selvam's 27-cent land. A neighbouring landowner, R Devaraj, wanted to construct a small irrigation canal through Selvam's land, claiming it to be public property. However, both Mohanraj and Selvam opposed this, saying it fell under their patta.

However, on Friday, in support of Devaraj, several CPM cadre organised a protest in front of the Melmalayanur taluk office. A peace meeting was held the same afternoon, but following this, Mohanraj returned to the Tahsildar office and set himself on fire with the petroleum he had brought with him, sources added. He was immediately taken to Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College and Hospital and was then shifted to Government Kilpauk Hospital in Chennai, where he died on Saturday morning.

Mohanraj's father, V Varadhan, filed a police complaint naming 23 people, including Devaraj and CPM functionary M Hariharakumar, as responsible for his son's death. Sources revealed that Mohanraj had named the 23 individuals in his death note, which the police found later. The police registered a case of suicide, but have not yet named any of the suspects.

"A few days ago, revenue department officials measured the land and confirmed that it belonged to us. However, they continued to pressure my son in various ways. After the meeting, my son dropped me at Valathi and returned to the Tahsildar office, where he made the tragic decision to end his life," Varadhan said.

PMK demands Rs 25L compensation, job for kin

PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the arrest of those responsible for the farmer's death. In a statement on Saturday, he said, "Despite the tahsildar clarifying the land ownership, Devaraj and the CPM cadre organised a protest on Friday. The Tahsildar had promised a meeting at the collectorate on October 7, but sadly, Mohanraj took the extreme step." Further, Ramadoss demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation and a government job for one of Mohanraj's family members.

