Feral pigs eat away farmers' livelihood in Thoothukudi's Kovilpatti, nearby areas

THOOTHUKUDI: Dryland farmers cultivating maize crops in rain-fed tracts of the district have complained about the damage to crops by feral pigs, which are feeding on the germinated maize plants.

As the rabi season has set in, farmers have started cultivating maize in Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam and Pudur areas, expecting good rains during the northeast monsoon. Farmers sow the seeds and irrigate the four months' crop in Puratasi month of the Tamil calendar.

A majority of the farmers cultivate maize here due to less maintenance and good yields despite low rain.

Muniyasamy, a farmer of Karuppasamy Kovilpatti near Muthalapuram said that due to lack of rain, farmers irrigate the maize with water from wells and bore wells. The seeds have begun germinating within four days, he said.

However, he claimed that feral pigs are parading through the fields in the late hours and eating the newly germinated crops, causing a huge loss.

Karisal Boomi Vivasayigal Sangam president A Varadharajan said the farmers sow 8 kg of maize seeds per acre. The expenses include ploughing, seed sowing, fertiliser, and labour costs, which come up to around Rs 10,000 per acre. Since the pigs ravage the crop at the early stage, they lose all their investment, he said.

Even though complaints about the feral pigs have been taken to the notice of the district administration and forest officials for four years, no concrete action has been taken. Apart from causing financial losses, it is causing mental agony for the farmers, said Varadharajan.

Farmers are making efforts at their own expense, which is often unfruitful, said Gopal, another farmer.

The farmers pointed out that the forest department does not provide compensation for crop damage due to feral pigs, although compensation for crop damage by deer is considered. It may be noted that the state government had issued circulars to shoot wild pigs or boars that endanger crops.

Since the damage is high, the district administration should take necessary steps to control the feral pig menace, or assent to gun down the feral pigs, the farmers appealed.