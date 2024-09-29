India targets $1 trillion exports by 2030: Coimbatore DGFT

TIRUPPUR: India has an ambitious target of exporting goods worth $1 trillion USD by 2030, said Anand Mohan Mishra, Joint Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) of Coimbatore, during a seminar ‘Export Finance and Trade Facilitation for the Apparel Industry’ in Tiruppur on Saturday.

Speaking among the exporters in Tiruppur, Mishra said, “ Each and every part of the export community has to contribute to the goal if we want to achieve this target. At the same time, there is other set of targets like achieving 200 billion USD for e-commerce sales. E-commerce is a growing area at a higher pace. We need to understand the growth of e-commerce internationally.”

Lauding the country’s efforts taken to enter into the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with international countries, Mishra said, “India had FTAs with Australia and UAE. And soon we will have FTAs in Europe and separately with the UK. Exporters should take advantage of this and they need to understand what is happening inside the international market. It is very important to be a front-runner. Exporters should also be aware of political stability.”

A Sakthivel, in charge of AEPC (Southern Regional), presided over the meeting. Dinesh Purushottamrao Pangarkar, Principal Commissioner of GST, Vijay Krishna Velavan, Additional Commissioner (Customs) of Thoothukudi, Tiruppur Exporters’ Association President KM Subramanian, and Tiruppur exporters also participated.