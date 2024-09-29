Madurai Medical college officials stop LGBTQIA event midway ‘to avoid controversy’

MADURAI: An awareness programme on LGBTQIA, organised by the 1984 alumni of the Madurai Medical College (MMC), was stopped mid-way by the college officials citing lack of experts and to avoid “unnecessary controversies”. The college officials also asked the final-year students to move out, and prevented trans gender people from entering the venue. The programme ‘Unlocking Understanding an update on LGBTQIA’ was organised at new the academic block at MMC for medical graduates in the city.

Speaking to TNIE, Aniyam Foundation founder Azhaga Jagan said the programme, that had the participation of final year students of MMC, was designed to promote inclusiveness of LGBTQ+, and was aimed to give insights into the recent trends in scientific and medical fields. “I along with another LGBTQ activist was invited for the session. The posters were designed one month ago, and even they were pasted on the premises of the college. When an LGBTQ activist was about to speak on the dais, an official from MMC intervened and asked us to stop the programme,” Jagan said.

Social activist Anand Raj said the programme was purely aimed at spreading awareness. “Many such events are organised in arts and science colleges in Madurai. But we are upset as the programme was abruptly stopped by MMC officials, and the students, who willingly registered for the event were barred,” he said.

Madurai Medical College - Alumini (1984 batch) organising secretary Dr Xavier Selva Suresh said each medical batch organising monthly programme for the year-long event is common.

“Since, our batch got permission to conduct the programme this year. We got permission from former GRH dean Dr Rathinavel for the events, booked the hall and paid for the event. All final year medical students willfully participated in the event. During the meet, Dr T Rajasundari and Dr RM Sathish Kumar spoke about LGBTQ and their problems before the programme was stopped. We feel sad that even medical officers don’t understanding the problems and issues of LGBTQIA.”