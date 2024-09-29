Speed up surplus water scheme, say Dharmapuri ryots

DHARMAPURI: Farmers from Dharmapuri have urged the PWD (WRO) department to speed up the construction work of the Ennegolpudur-Thumbalahalli scheme.

The scheme was proposed to pump the surplus water from Then Pennai River stored in Ennegolpudur to Thumbalahalli Dam and to ensure that this project was successful, Rs 187.77 crore was sanctioned. Under this, over 23 lakes in Krishnagiri, seven lakes in Dharmapuri, and the Thumbalahalli Dam would benefit. However, though the construction work for this began nearly two years ago, it has been working at a snail’s pace. Hence, the residents urged the district administration to speed up the work.

R Murugesan, a farmer from Karimangalam told TNIE, “The Thumbalahalli Dam is one of the key reservoirs in Karimangalam. However, due to very little rain, it has remained dry. Now and then, the dam partially fills up but it gets dry again. Because of this farmers in the area are unable to pursue cultivation. So, the water from Then Pennai River must be pumped into the dam to revive over 1,200 acres of farm land.”

C Chinnasamy, another farmer from Karimangalam, said, “The land acquisition for the project has been completed. It has been two years since the project was initiated but it is being built at a very slow pace. We need water now and we hope PWD(WRO) speed up the construction work and finish it as soon as possible as the monsoon has failed this year as well and right now there is very little cultivation that is being undertaken in Karimangalam. Hence, projects like this are important.”

When TNIE spoke to officials in the Dharmapuri administration, they said, “A major portion of the work falls on Krishnagiri district’s side and works are currently underway. Since the project was announced, the farmers in Krishnagiri had objected to the land acquisition and this led to the delay. We want to assure people that construction is underway and soon the project will benefit the people.”