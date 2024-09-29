Tata Motors breaks ground, Tamil Nadu plant to make JLR cars

CHENNAI: Six months after signing of memorandum of understanding with Tata Motors, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the company’s `9,000-crore green production facility for next-generation vehicles for Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover at Panapakkam in Ranipet district.

The internationally benchmarked plant will cater to the requirements of both domestic and international markets.

The facility has been designed for an annual production capacity of over 2,50,000 vehicles. Production will begin in a phased manner and progressively increase to reach its full capacity over the next 5-7 years. The plant will manufacture for three brands: Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors, and Tata EV.

Thanking Tata Motors for selecting Ranipet district for the project, which is expected to generate 5,000 jobs, the CM urged Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran to expedite the project work and also take part in its opening ceremony.

“The MoU for the project was signed in March this year, and the foundation ceremony is taking place just six months later. This demonstrates the Dravidian model government’s commitment to Tamil Nadu’s growth and the upliftment of TN youth,” Stalin said.

He also urged Tata Motors to invest more in the state. “This is not my state or yours, it is our state,” the CM said while highlighting the roots of the Tata Sons chairman, who hails from Namakkal district.

During his address, Chandrasekaran said, “We are pleased to make Panapakkam as the home of our next-gen cars and SUVs, including electric and luxury vehicles.” He said several Tata Group companies have been successfully operating from the state.

Ministers T R B Rajaa, Duraimurugan, R Gandhi, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Industries secretary Arun Roy and Ranipet Collector J U Chandrakala took part