Udhayanidhi is Deputy Chief Minister, Senthil Balaji back in TN cabinet

Balaji, who was incarcerated for an extended period due to a money laundering case, and Nasar, who was removed from the cabinet last year, were both sworn in again.

The new faces in the cabinet are Govi Chezhian, the MLA from Thiruvidaimarudur reserved constituency and the current chief government whip.

The portfolios of the newly sworn in ministers were announced by the Raj Bhavan, V. Senthilbalaji, has been appointed as the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise. He will oversee critical portfolios related to electricity and non-conventional energy development.

Dr. Govi Chezhiaan, representing Thiruvidaimarudur, has been appointed as the Minister for Higher Education, where he will focus on technical education, electronics, science, and technology initiatives.

R. Rajendran, from the Salem North constituency, has been designated as the Minister for Tourism, responsible for tourism and sugar, including sugarcane excise and development.

Lastly, S.M. Nasar, who represents the Avadi constituency, has been sworn in as the Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare. His responsibilities will include overseeing minorities welfare, non-resident Tamils welfare, as well as managing affairs related to refugees, evacuees, and the Wakf Board.