Being civil: Urban bodies in TN to take in nearby areas

CHENNAI: The Municipal Administration Department has proposed the merger of several rural and urban local bodies with larger nearby urban local bodies. This move will expand the size and population of 23 municipal corporations and over 50 municipalities across various districts in the state.

As part of the restructuring plan, four municipalities, seven town panchayats, and 236 village panchayats will be merged with corporations. Additionally, 13 town panchayats and 196 village panchayats will be incorporated into nearby municipalities.

One municipality, 25 town panchayats, and 28 village panchayats will be merged with Udhagamandalam, which will also be announced as a corporation soon, and several municipalities. The Udhagamandalam corporation will encompass Ketti town panchayat and four village panchayats – Tottabetta, Nanjanadu, Iththalar and Ullathi.

Moreover, two town panchayats and 46 village panchayats will be integrated into the recently formed Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, and Karaikudi corporations. These four corporations were created in August.