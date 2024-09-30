CCMC casual workers say contractors not paying them full salary

COIMBATORE: Contract workers of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) like watchmen and sanitary labourers working in 148 schools say they have not received full salary for more than a year. The CCMC employs around 400 contract workers in the posts.

According to CCMC sources, one to four sanitary workers and a night watchman are appointed on a contract basis in each of the 148 schools through four contractors. A total of 161 sweepers, 133 sanitary workers, and 137 night watchmen have been appointed. The contract period ended on August 31 and has been extended till October as CCMC is on the lookout for new contractors.

The district administration has fixed Rs 720 as a daily wage for contract workers. However many workers allege this amount is not paid by the contractor. Instead, only one-third of the amount is being credited to their bank accounts For example, of salary for a worker is Rs 18,000, and the contractor has been paying only Rs 6,000, alleged workers.

N Panneerselvam, coordinator of the Coimbatore Sanitary Workers Labour Union Federation told TNIE, “The contractors are exploiting workers. Instead of paying them the fixed salary of Rs 18,000, the company is paying them Rs 6,000. Until last month, the company was just paying them Rs 6,600. After a complaint was filed regarding this to the commissioner, we are now receiving only Rs 6,000.”

M Sivaguru Prabakaran, CCMC Commissioner, told TNIE, “We shall ensure all the workers get their full salary. After receiving the complaint, I have ordered an inquiry into this matter. Once the probe is completed, a final call will be made. If any contractor is found guilty, their contract shall be terminated immediately and they will be blacklisted from taking contracts from CCMC in the future.”