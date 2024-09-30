Chennai skies to be partly cloudy with chance of rain

CHENNAI/NILGIRIS: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Chennai has issued a heavy rain warning for Monday over isolated places in the Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu.

Then on, from Tuesday to Saturday, light to moderate rain is said to be likely at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

As for Chennai, the skies are expected to be partly cloudy along with possible thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by light to moderate rain in some areas, for the next 48 hours till Tuesday afternoon.

Showers also lashed Nilgiris district with Kodanad receiving the highest rainfall of 80mm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. Nilgiris district received total rainfall of 446 mm and average rainfall of 15.38 mm.

This is the first time the district recorded such heavy rainfall during North East monsoon so far. People living in the surroundings of Coonoor sai they saw Hailstorm.