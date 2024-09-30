Climate, illegal nets eat into traditional squid fishers’ catch in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: Change in climate, illegal net usage and other factors are taking a toll on traditional squid (locally known as kanava) fishermen in the district, as the catch has dropped by more than 90% in the recent years. Though the scientists say it is a usual phenomenon, for the fishermen, it is a matter of their existence.

The dawn in Rameswaram breaks with the sight of traditional squid fishermen, over 400 to 500 of them, rowing their thermocol pieces in the shallow water.

“For nearly 20 years, kanava fishing is the source of my bread and butter. Until recently, a few hours of fishing in the shallow water, some three miles off the coast, would have been enough to fetch 10 - 15 kilogrammes of squid, which would fetch around Rs 3,000. But now, the catch has dropped massively.

This week, we were able to get only a few kilogrammes of squid, hardly worth Rs 100 - 150. The condition of the sea is the major reason for the drop in catch. And, adding to it is the usage of banned trawling nets by some fishermen,” said Bakkiyaraj, a traditional squid fishermen from Olaikuda village in Rameswaram, adding the authorities should take action against illegal net usage so that the squid population in the sea could go up.

Arokiyam, a traditional squid fisherman from Rameshwaram, said the cuttlefish (Ottu Kanavai) they get in abundance during the high tide has also dropped in quantity. “Earlier, when fishermen used country boats (kattumaram) we would get 10 - 15 kg per day, now with thermocol floats we are only able to get 5 - 10 kg a day,” he said.